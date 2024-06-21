Man United face competition from Spurs to sign Premier League captain

Manchester United and Tottenham are both chasing Wolves captain Max Kilman.

The 27-year-old centre-back has impressed both the clubs after his impressive performances and a brilliant record of not missing matches.

In the last two Premier League seasons, he has only missed one match and played all the others.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United and Tottenham are both chasing the Wolves defender as they look to strengthen their defense.

Wolves are asking £50 million for their key player and they are not willing to accept anything less than that.

The Red Devils are looking for a new defender in the transfer window and they have identified a number of transfer targers.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Lille centre-back Leny Yoro have both been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, in both the cases, Man United might find it difficult to complete the signing of the players.

Wolves captain Max Kilman is attracting interest from Man United.

Everton’s asking price for Branthwaite is not going to come down as they are reportedly seeking more than £70 million for the English defender.

While Yoro has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid and his preference to join the Champions League winners has put his potential move to Man United in jeopardy.

Man United are desperate for a new centre-back

After the departures of Ruben Neves and Conor Coady, Kilman was made the captain of Wolves and he has lead them exceptionally well.

Kilman’s development at the Molineux has drawn the interest of other Premier League teams, including Spurs, Man United, and West Ham United.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a centre-back as Raphael Varane’s replacement and they feel Kilman’s price tag suits them better than Branthwaite’s.

More Stories / Latest News

Man United face competition from Spurs to sign Premier League captain

Jun 21 2024, 17:23

Photo: Sabrina Carpenter leaks Manchester United’s 2024/25 goalkeeper kit

Jun 21 2024, 16:06

Bad news for England as reporter provides worrying Luke Shaw fitness update

Jun 21 2024, 13:30