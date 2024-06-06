Man United expected to triple Kobbie Mainoo’s salary this summer



Kobbie Mainoo will put pen to paper on a new contract at Manchester United before the start of the 2024/25 season, according to a new report.

Alongside Alejandro Garnacho, Mainoo was the breakthrough star of the recent season at United. Having recovered from an injury sustained on the 2023 summer tour that saw him miss the start of the campaign, he wasted no time in making himself the first name on the teamsheet with his consistently accomplished displays.

Still only 19 years of age, the Stockport man has earned himself a call up to the full England squad and a place in the top 10 of this year’s Golden Boy nominations.

Mainoo’s current contract was signed just over a year ago and extends to 2027, with United retaining the option of a further year.

However, according to GiveMeSport’s Steve Bates, United are set to triple his current £20,000 per week deal.

“Mainoo, who still lives at home with his parents in South Manchester, is also expected to sign a bumper new contract worth £60,000 a week by the start of the new season,” Bates reports.

According to capology.com, this would put Mainoo on a par with Scott McTominay and ahead of Mason Greenwood, who is on £50,000.

On the other hand, it would still leave him short of Tyrell Malacia on £75,000, Aaron Wan-Bissaka on £90,000 and well short of some of the club’s top earners, such as Casemiro (£350,000), Marcus Rashford (£300,000), Mason Mount (£250,000), Bruno Fernandes (£240,000) and Antony (£200,000).

This is unlikely to faze the cool-headed Mainoo, who is a long-term academy product whose commitment to the club is unquestionable.

Whether the new deal will extend the contract period remains to be seen.

A five year deal with one discretionary would take Mainoo up to 2030, when he would, incredibly, still only be 25 years old.

United have made mistakes before offering long-term contracts only to find themselves stuck with an underperforming player they can’t shift for years. Often “second season syndrome” kicks in where a promising talent inexplicably peters out or loses his way.

However, as Bates points out, “no-one who has watched Kobbie Mainoo’s development behind the scenes at Manchester United expects the midfield sensation to suffer any reaction after exploding into English football in dramatic style.”

In addition, 5+1 years at a mere £60,000 would represent incredible value for money for United as they seek to tie down one of the world’s best young talents.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

