Man United expected to table second improved bid for Jarrad Branthwaite after rejection of first offer

Manchester United are reportedly poised to lodge a second and improved bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after their opening offer was turned down.

Branthwaite is believed to be a prime target for United in their efforts to bolster Erik ten Hag’s defensive department.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a fantastic 2023/24 season as he helped Everton avoid relegation despite suffering a points deduction. Branthwaite made 35 appearances and helped his side keep 12 clean sheets. He also scored three goals in the process.

On Thursday evening, it emerged that United had struck an agreement with the player’s representatives over personal terms.

If he completes a switch to Old Trafford this summer, Branthwaite is in line to earn around £150,000- £160,000 a week, a huge pay rise from the £35,000 per week that he currently makes at Goodison Park.

Less than 24 hours after that story broke, it was stated that United had submitted an opening offer of £45 million for the England international.

This information was corroborated by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who relayed that a bid had indeed been lodged, although he stated that it was worth £35million.

The Times have given an update on the actual figures and why there seems to be a difference of almost £10 million.

According to the newspaper, United offered Everton a fixed fee of £35million with £8million, which would only be triggered if the player and the club were to achieve certain milestones.

The Telegraph note about the bid, “Everton are thought to consider the offer derisory and believe Branthwaite belongs in the same price bracket as the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Harry Maguire and Wesley Fofana, all of whom moved for fees in excess of £75 million within the past five years.”

“Everton face a fight to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and are unwilling to sell Branthwaite on the cheap but Old Trafford sources have indicated they have no intention of going as high as £70 million.”

Amidst all this, The Mirror relay that United will try again by sending a second offer for Branthwaite very soon.

“Manchester United are expected to make a second offer for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after seeing their opening bid firmly rejected.”

“The club are not entertaining a fire-sale and, amid the suggestion that United had agreed personal terms with Branthwaite, are adamant their Premier League rivals will not take advantage of them.”

Branthwaite’s contract with Everton runs until 2027 and so the Merseyside outfit are in a very strong bargaining position.







