Man United edging closer to first summer signing after talks over a deal today

Man United edging closer to first summer signing after talks over a deal today

According to Football Insider, Manchester United will be involved in talks today with Serie A club Bologna to sign their striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch attacker has been linked with a move away from the Serie A club this summer and Man United have emerged as a strong contender to sign the former Bayern Munich man.

After the departure of Anthony Martial from the club, the Red Devils are looking to sign a new striker and among other targets, they have their eyes on Zirkzee.

The 23-year-old helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League after scoring 11 goals in 34 Serie A games in the 2023-24 season.

After deciding to keep manager Erik ten Hag at the club, the attention has turned to transfer business this summer as the Red Devils are keen to add an attacker, midfielder and a defender this summer.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee could be heading to Man United.

The report mentions that Man United have been involved in talks with the representatives of the player and they are about to make a decision on whether to activate his £33.8million release clause or not.

Man United hold genuine interest in signing Zirkzee

Zirkzee has two more years remaining on his contract at the Serie A club but he could be looking to move on from Italian football if presented an attractive offer.

Man United are ready to give him that opportunity and the talks between the two parties today will determine the future course of the transfer.

United will go through a major overhaul of the squad this summer and significant changes can be expected at Old Trafford in the next couple of months.

More Stories / Latest News

Man United edging closer to first summer signing after talks over a deal today

Jun 19 2024, 13:44

‘What a mess’: PL legend says INEOS’ woeful handling of key situation has left a sour taste

Jun 19 2024, 12:20

National team issue concerning update over United star’s condition after injury-plagued season

Jun 19 2024, 11:34