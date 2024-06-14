Man United earmark £50 million to revamp training grounds criticised by Ronaldo and Ratcliffe – report

Manchester United will start revamping work on their Carrington training complex this Monday, per The Telegraph. The Red Devils have reportedly earmarked £50 million to modernise the club’s facilities.

United released images on Friday showcasing the envisioned outcome of the project. They expect it to be completed by the end of next season.

This move comes after criticism from Cristiano Ronaldo and new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding the base’s outdated state.

In November 2022, Ronaldo launched a scathing attack on the club’s facilities. Ronaldo blasted the lack of progress since his first stint with the club in 2009.

The club refuted Ronaldo’s accusations at the time, but Ratcliffe was seemingly disappointed with the state of affairs when he visited the base.

The INEOS boss acquired a 27.7% stake in the club in February. He conducted a review alongside the first team and concluded that a major overhaul was necessary.

The review revealed Carrington to be lagging behind rival training facilities, and Ratcliffe wants to rectify this. “We want to create a world-class environment for our teams to win,” declared Ratcliffe.

The revamp project will primarily target the gym, medical, nutrition, and recovery areas, fostering more space for collaboration and innovation among players and staff.

United want to integrate all football departments. The Reds plan to move away from the current setup of dark, isolated offices.

Instead, Foster + Partners, the architects behind Wembley’s renovation and Qatar’s 2022 World Cup centrepiece, Lusail Stadium, will implement open-plan, collaborative spaces with expansive glass features.

This project is being funded by Ratcliffe’s £235 million capital injection into the club.

To minimise disruption during construction, temporary adjustments will be made across the Carrington site.

Lord Foster, a Manchester native and founder of Fosters + Partners, said they plan “To modernise and revitalise the building as a catalyst for future footballing success, creating spaces that inspire a culture of collaboration, unity and belonging.”

Meanwhile, a separate task force headed by Lord Coe is still exploring the feasibility of constructing a new stadium on the existing Old Trafford footprint.