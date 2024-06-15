Man United defender has replied to claims made by Kylian Mbappe

France and Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe recently claimed that the Euroean Championship is more difficult to win than the World Cup, which has upset a Manchester United player.

Ahead of the start of the continental tournament, French star Mbappe admitted that France have not won the European Championship for 24 years because it is much more difficult to win it than the World Cup.

Mbappe said, as quoted by Bolavip: “For me, (it is) more complicated than a World Cup, even if there is more pressure at the World Cup. All the teams, they know each other, we play against each other all the time. Tactically, it is very similar.”

His comments have sparked a debate among the football supporters about which tournament is more difficult to win.

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez, who beat Mbappe’s France team in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar has now joined the conversation.

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez will be busy on international duty this summer.

When asked what he thought of Mbappe’s claims, the former Ajax central defender, speaking to Clarin, responded:

“I leave his opinion up to him; I have a different view of things, I don’t underestimate nor assume anything, all competitions are very hard to win.”

Martinez spent large parts of the 2023-24 season out of the starting line up due to fitness issues.

Man United defender will have a busy summer

After putting his injury issues behind him, he is now part of the Argentina squad that will compete this summer for the Copa America title.

The Argentinian defender is a key member of the South American team, just as he is for Man United.

With a win this summer, Argentina can win their 16th Copa America title, which would tie them with Uruguay who currently hold the record of the most Copa America titles.

Martinez would be hoping to contribute to the Argentina cause and guide his team to another famous win.

