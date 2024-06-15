Man United have decided to hand influential midfielder a new contract

According to Football Insider, Manchester United will enter contract negotiations with midfielder Bruno Fernandes after the European Championship this summer.

The Man United midfielder is the most consistent performer of the team since joining the club.

He has inspired the team in difficult situations and when most of the other players have shown poor form, Fernandes has performed well and saved Man United on numerous occasions.

Although Fernandes’ contract with United expires in the summer of 2026 and the club has an option to extend it for one more year, it is believed that he will want improved terms that adequately acknowledge his value to the club.

The Portugal international want the club to improve with their performance and their recruitment.

Fernandes wants the Red Devils to match his ambitions and challenge for trophies.

After failing in the Premier League and the Champions League, Man United salvaged their season with a win in the FA Cup.

But the best players want the biggest trophies and Fernandes wants the team to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid on the bigger stage.

Bruno Fernandes has always performed when Man United have needed him.

Since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, he has been the most reliable player.

He put up impressive performances on a struggling team that placed eighth in the league last season.

Fernandes wants Man United to match his ambitions

Fernandes would be hoping that the club strengthen the team in the transfer window this summer and offer manager Erik ten Hag and the players the best resources to take the club to the next level.

After the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS at the club, there is some hope of a better future with United expected to bring in a number of quality players to the club this summer.

If Fernandes can get more support behind and in front of him, the club can regularly challenge for the biggest honours in football.

