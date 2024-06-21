Man United’s deal for Joshua Zirkzee edges closer as club strikes agreement with striker’s agent



Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the representative of Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee over agent fees.

In recent days, Zirkzee has emerged as United’s primary target for the striker position as the club seeks to secure the services of a reliable talisman to compete with Rasmus Hojlund for a starter role. Zirkzee would also add quality up front and act as a replacement for Anthony Martial, who is set to officially depart Old Trafford at the end of the current month.

For weeks, AC Milan were thought to be firm favourites to land Zirkee, with the Serie A club even getting the player’s blessing to pursue him. However, Milan’s deal for the Netherlands international stalled because of a problem with his agent’s commission.

Zirkzee’s representative, Kia Joorabchian, demanded a hefty €15 million sum. The Rossoneri made it clear they would not fork out such a figure. Joorabchian even slashed his asking price but even then, Milan refused to pay.

This effectively left the door open for United to swoop in for Zirkzee. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Joorabchian is prepared to give the Red Devils a huge discount on his commission in order to get his client a switch to Old Trafford. It’s understood that Joorabchian wants just £8 million from Erik ten Hag’s side.

Journalist Nick Semeraro has given an update on the situation and indicated that there is now an agreement in place between United and Joorabchian over his agent fees.

Semeraro wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Manchester United have found an agreement in principle with Kia Joorabchian on the payment of commissions.”

“Bologna is aware of the Red Devils’ willingness to pay the clause (as anticipated yesterday). Now it depends on the will of the player, who is currently involved in the European football championships.”

“Despite this, Milan have not changed their position and are confident in the player’s will.”

Semeraro’s information is corroborated by Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, who also relays that the only thing left is for Zirkzee to give the green light to United.

“Manchester United expected to meet €40m release clause in Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee’s contract. If they do, it’s up to the player to decide whether he wants to talk. Strong interest remains from other clubs.”

Zirkzee is currently with the Dutch national team who are taking part in Euro 2024.







