Man United could walk away from signing Premier League star due to astronomical price tag

Manchester United are actively looking for new and talented players in the transfer market this summer.

The Red Devils are determined to strengthen most of their positions as they plan to provide manager Erik ten Hag the best available players to challenge for trophies next season.

The club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken of his desire to act in an ambitious way and take Man United back to the top of English football again.

The Red Devils have identified a number of players they are looking at in the transfer window, with the intention of signing a new striker and defender.

After the departure of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane from the club, these are the two positions that need attention of the recruitment staff.

Man United have been looking at Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and they have been impressed with his performances.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has caught the attention of Man United.

However, according to ESPN, they could walk away from a move for the English defender if Everton do not bring down their asking price.

United have seen a bid of £35 million plus £8m in add-ons rejected already but they are still far away from Everton’s valuation of the defender.

Everton asking price is unacceptable for Man United

The report mentions that Everton are looking for more than £70m for the young defender.

However, if the Toffees are not willing to compromise on their asking price, the Red Devils could walk away from a move for the defender.

If United cannot complete a move for the Everton defender, they will shift their attention towards Lille’s Leny Yoro, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

