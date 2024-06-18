Man United contact Joshua Zirkzee’s agent in the last few hours

Manchester United appear to be serious about their pursuit of Bologna striker, Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils spent most of last season with one recognised striker in their squad, Rasmus Hojlund, who at the time was just 20 years old.

Anthony Martial was injured for the majority of the season and Marcus Rashford’s attempts to fill in at centre forward were infrequent and unsuccessful.

There have been numerous reports of United’s interest in Zirkzee, who impressed in Serie A last season for Thiago Motta’s overachievers.

Zirkzee has a release clause of just €40 million which kicks in on the 1st July and which has alerted a number of clubs in both Serie A and the Premier League.

AC Milan looked certain to be the race winners after they agreed personal terms with the forward, but they started to have second thoughts when it emerged that his agent, Kia Joorabchian, was demanding €15 million in fees.

Milan are thought to be reluctant even to pay €10 million and in any event are said to be reconsidering whether he is the type of forward they want to add to their squad after all.

Zirkzee is currently with the Netherlands squad in Euro 24 but with less than 13 days to go until the release clause kicks in, United, who have reportedly asked Zirkzee to wait until July before agreeing a deal with any other club, are now revving their own engines in regard to the 23 year old.

According to Italian journalist Nick Semeraro, the Red Devils have now made contact with Joorabchian.

“Contact [between] #MUFC [and] Kia Joorabchian [has taken place] in the last few hours for Joshua #Zirkzee,” he wrote on X this afternoon.

“Contact with #Milan has been interrupted for days.

“#Juventus also showed interest in the player but at the moment, as reiterated, he has other priorities.”

Hopefully for United fans, those other priorities are a Premier League move, where Arsenal have also shown an interest.

