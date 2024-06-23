Man United considering unexpected Marcus Rashford decision this summer

Manchester United could consider selling Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The attacker endured a difficult season at Old Trafford after getting involved in controversies off the pitch and failing to find his best form for the club in a difficult season.

Despite winning the FA Cup, Man United finished eighth in the Premier League and ended up with a negative goal difference.

It was the club’s worst finish in the competition and the club are ready to make drastic changes this summer.

One of those changes is the possible departure of Rashford, with the club reportedly considering cashing in on him.

As per the report, Rashford’s future is now quite uncertain, and United are prepared to move the star player if they recruit a high-profile addition to the attacking line.

With just eight goals in 43 games for Erik ten Hag’s team in 2023-24, the attacker fell out of favour at the club at the end of the season.

Man United attacker Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future.

Rashford’s poor form was heavily criticised by some of the fans and his consistency issues have remain a concerning factor for the club.

Due to his disappointing Man United form, he missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship.

Because of his exorbitant salary, it is said that United would have trouble moving the forward.

Man United are planning for life without Rashford

However, a potential transfer for Joshua Zirkzee, the Bologna striker, might put the Englishman closer to the Old Trafford exit door.

Rashford has always divided opinions due to his inconsistent nature as a player on and off the pitch.

There is no doubt about his quality and on his day, he is one of the best players in the league.

He just has to find his form and act like a senior member of the team and fulfill his responsibilities accordingly.

