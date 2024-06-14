Man United consider triggering £33.8 million release clause of Dutch attacker

Manchester United are interested in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and they are thinking about triggering his release clause.

According to the Telegraph, the Dutch attacker has a release clause of €40 million (£33.8 million) and the Red Devils are one of many clubs who are interested in signing the striker.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new attacker this summer after the departure of Anthony Martial from the club following the expiry of his contract at Old Trafford.

Prioritising strengthening the striker position is reportedly Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’s top objective coming into the summer transfer window.

Even if Rasmus Hojlund has shown flashes of brilliance and immense promise, it is still quite evident that he needs assistance up front.

The 23-year-old Dutchman appears destined to join one of the best teams in Europe after recording 14 goals and nine assists in 58 appearances for Bologna thus far.

Though he has been linked to other teams, including Arsenal, AC Milan, and Juventus, Man United are reportedly in the process of making a move for the striker.

Man United are considering making a move for Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

The report mentions that the Red Devils are looking to sign a new a centre-half, holding midfielder and a striker this summer.

Man United’s eighth place finish in the Premier League has prompted the club hierarchy to target moves for new players this summer.

Man United need signings at both ends of the pitch

United hope to generate funds with the sales of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, who have no future at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s team finished the last Premier League season with a negative goal difference and they desperately need new additions in the defense and attack.

Standing at 6ft 4in, the Bologna striker is seen as an option who can play alongside Hojlund to support him in attack and provide the club physical and aerial presence up front.

More Stories / Latest News

Man United consider triggering £33.8 million release clause of Dutch attacker

Jun 14 2024, 14:40

‘A very good axis’: City’s treble-winner singles out United ace for praise ahead of Euro 2024 meeting

Jun 14 2024, 14:40

Luke Shaw has just told Manchester United fans which youth prospect they should be the most excited about

Jun 14 2024, 13:46