Man United consider move for Lille forward Jonathan David

Manchester United are reportedly among several clubs eyeing a summer move for Lille forward Jonathan David, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old striker is a possible option for the Red Devils if they miss out on first-choice target Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna.

Man United are after a new striker to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund and could turn to David, who registered 19 goals and four assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

He recorded 26 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The Canadian international has been a mainstay in the French top flight, leading the line for Les Dogues over the past four seasons. He has tallied 84 goals and 18 assists in 184 games for Lille.

David could be a cheaper option for United than Zirkzee, whose release clause is worth £34 million. The former KAA Gent forward is entering the final year of his contract with Lille, meaning he could be cheaper.

However, Man United face stern competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur, other Premier League clubs and Napoli in the race to sign him from Lille this summer.

United continue to hold talks over a move for Zirkzee and are reportedly ready to meet his release clause. But the move is complicated, with several clubs showing interest in the Dutchman.

AC Milan looked like they were close to sealing a deal for Zirkzee earlier in the transfer window. Arsenal are also monitoring his situation after missing out on first-choice target Benjamin Sesko.

Bayern Munich have a buyback clause in his contract and could decide to activate it and bring him back to Germany.

All these clubs can offer him Champions League football, which could be a deal breaker. United will not want to be left hanging at the altar and are evaluating other options such as David.