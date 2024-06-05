Man United confirm contract talks as trio leave Old Trafford

Man United have confirmed that they are in contract negotiations with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton after publishing their released and retained lists.

The club say that discussions remain open with the pair, whose current deals expire this summer.

Evans re-joined the Red Devils last year on a short term contract, eight years after leaving Old Trafford to join West Brom. Heaton has been the side’s third-choice goalkeeper since arriving from Aston Villa in 2021.

As expected, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will leave Man United when their deals run out at the end of this month. The defender, who made 95 appearance since joining from Real Madrid in 2021, had the option for an additional year in his contract, but the club have chosen not to trigger it.

After signing for the club to much fanfare from Monaco in 2015, Martial’s time at the club was marked by numerous injuries that curtailed his progress. The French striker never hit the heights hoped from him during his nine-year spell.

Brandon Williams will also leave Man United when his contract expires. The full-back broke into the first-team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 2019/20 season, but only featured once in the League Cup under Erik ten Hag. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Ipswich Town, helping the Tractor Boys earn promotion to the Premier League.

Youth prospect Omari Forson has been offered a new deal, but reports suggest the 19-year-old attacker could leave United this summer. The club are also in contract discussions with forward Shola Shoretire.

Youngsters Charlie McNeill, Marcus Lawrence and Kie Plumley will leave the club at the end of their current deals.

