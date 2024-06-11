Man United will have to beat Real Madrid to sign Raphael Varane replacement

Manchester United are targeting a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, which opens on Friday.

The Red Devils lost centre-back Raphael Varane at the end of the season after his contract expired at the club and the player and the club decided to part ways.

With a view to replacing the French defender, the Red Devils have identified Lille defender Leny Yoro as the potential replacement of Varane, according to The Athletic.

Some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in signing the Ligue 1 defender.

In his breakthrough season with the French side, Yoro made 44 appearances for Paulo Fonseca’s Lille team last season, scoring two goals.

With one year remaining on his current contract with Lille, the 18-year-old is expected to be moving this summer due to intense interest from elite teams around the continent.

As per the Daily Mail, Lille want £50m for the young centre-back, a considerably hefty amount keeping his contract situation in mind.

The defender prefers to join Real Madrid over all the other options he has at the moment.

Leny Yoro is being eyed for a move by Man United.

Man United will have to beat Real Madrid to sign Raphael Varane replacement

A move to Old Trafford seems highly unlikely at this stage, however, things could change if Man United make an interesting offer to his club and the player.

With Varane departing and Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire all struggling for fitness last season, the need for a new defender at the club has never been more evident.

Man United will be busy this summer

The club has to make some big decisions this summer, starting with deciding the future of manager Erik ten Hag and if he is shown the exit door, deciding on his replacement.

Man United need to move the deadwood out of the club in order to raise funds for transfer business and to cut down the wage bill.

It is an important summer for the club and decisions taken in the next couple of months can have a long term effect on the future of the club.