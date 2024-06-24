Man United approach striker with 150 goals for the Red Devils to join Ten Hag’s staff – report

Manchester United have approached former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former Dutch international striker is a highly sought-after figure in the coaching world after leading PSV Eindhoven to the 2023 Johan Cruyff Shield and the 2022/23 KNVB Cup in his sole season as first-team manager.

Van Nistelrooy had moved up the youth coaching ranks at the Dutch club before taking the senior role. He also has international coaching experience, as he was on Guus Hiddink’s Netherlands coaching team in 2014.

This potential return to Manchester comes as van Nistelrooy is also considered a frontrunner to replace Vincent Kompany as the new manager of Burnley.

Van Nistelrooy, renowned for his prolific spell at United between 2001 and 2006, will decide where his future lies this week.

He must choose between being number one at Burnley and trying to lead the Clarets back into the Premier League or taking an assistant gig at Man United, further learning and bolstering his coaching credentials.

Ten Hag is reportedly planning to make changes to his coaching staff ahead of next season. The Dutch manager is speaking with new part-owners INEOS regarding what he wants.

United were linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil, but he opted to stay at the West Midlands club, rejecting the chance to join Ten Hag’s coaching staff.

However, United’s dugout could still see a reshuffle even though it is currently unclear where and how it will happen. United might just add another assistant manager to Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag.

Van Nistelrooy could also work with forward coach Benni McCarthy to help United’s misfiring forwards.

Who better to teach them how to stick the ball in the back of the net than the prolific and revered centre-forward with 150 goals in just 219 games for United?