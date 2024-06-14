Man United announce £50 million training ground redevelopment will start next week



Manchester United have announced a £50 million project to redevelop their training centre at Carrington.

The club “will commence work to modernize the men’s first team building at Carrington Training Complex next week, with a focus on creating a high-performance collaborative environment for players and staff”, a press release says.

More to follow …





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

