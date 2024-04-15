Man travels to 18 countries for £6k - by sleeping in caves
A man spent just £6k travelling to 18 countries - keeping costs down by sleeping in caves. Robert Michelsen, 21, solo travelled around Europe and visited countries including Portugal, Serbia, Croatia and Poland over the course of eight months. He wanted to see the world without "money stopping" him. Robert was frugal with his cash - rarely going to restaurants and instead eating raw eggs and carrots. He slept in caves, on beaches and in cheap hostels along the way.