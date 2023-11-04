Man of Steele: Hartselle's Steele leads Tigers to win over Bob Jones

Nov. 4—MADISON — Peyton Steele hadn't played quarterback all year.

In fact, Steele hadn't played any offense at all this season.

Friday night, however, the Hartselle senior, who's started for four seasons at defensive back, found himself in a different role.

Steele stepped in to play wildcat quarterback and made a difference, rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers took down Bob Jones 35-21.

"Peyton's just different," Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. "When he has the ball in his hands, he can make plays."

Being a run-heavy team, Hartselle's starting quarterback Noah Lee and running backs Ri Fletcher and Lincoln Bryant have taken their fair share of beatings this season. Coming into Friday's game, coaches were looking to limit how much more of one they would have to take a week before playoffs begin.

That led them to Steele.

"How selfless is that?" Moore said. "You got a guy that's been a four-year starter on defense, is going to be a college baseball player and he goes and carries the load on offense. That's just the kind of kid he is."

Steele's night didn't get off to an amazing start, though. On his first two carries, he rushed for no gain on third-and-1 and fumbled a snap on another play.

"I was really nervous," Steele said. "But once I got a few snaps, I calmed down and it just took off."

"Took off" might be an understatement. Steele rushed 10 times in the first half for 63 yards and two scores (9, 3 yards) as the Tigers led 14-7 at halftime.

In the second half, he added seven more carries for 90 yards and another score (5 yards).

Not bad for a guy who hasn't played offense this season.

"I did a lot of listening to coaches this week to get ready for this," Steele said. "I just wanted to help out my team."

Steele wasn't the only one who had a good night on the ground.

Lincoln Bryant carried the ball eight times for 67 yards and touchdown runs of 14 and 5 yards. Fletcher added 31 yards on just three carries, and the Tigers finished with 280 yards rushing as a team.

"Everybody was running good tonight and that starts with our offensive line. They were creating some holes."

Hartselle led 35-14 in the fourth quarter. The Patriots cut the lead to 14 and then recovered an onside kick, but were stuffed on fourth-and-short at the Hartselle 14.

Next week Hartselle will host Center Point in the first round of the playoffs. Steele doesn't know what the gameplan for that game will hold for him, but he hopes he can continue to help on both sides of the ball.

"I'm by far the worst runner compared to Ri and Lincoln, but I think I could help carry some weight and keep carries off them," Steele said.

One thing Steele is for sure of though is he doesn't plan on coming after Noah Lee's quarterback job.

"He's got it, that's all him," Steele said with a laugh.

