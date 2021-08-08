A man was stabbed Saturday in downtown Raleigh
A man was stabbed Saturday in the 200 block of Fayetteville Street, near a Subway sandwich shop in downtown Raleigh.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
The U.S. men had come up short of winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics until delivering in the 4x400.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Butler acknowledged the trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto was a bit bittersweet for him.
As ratings decline for the Tokyo Games, it's clear that a new broadcast reality is coming.