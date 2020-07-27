Man who sold WashingtonFootball.com didn't know he was selling to Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team underwent a full rebrand late last week following their announcement of a name change to "Washington Football Team."

They overhauled their logo, uniforms, social media, and changed their website address to WashingtonFootball.com. There's actually a funny story behind the domain change, too.

It turns out that a man named Cal Spears, who sold Washington its new address, had no idea who he was selling it to.

The day before Washington made its name change announcement, Spears was contacted by GoDaddy.com broker regarding the domain he'd owned for eight years. While he said he got a good return on investment on the domain, he probably could've gotten more money had he known who he was selling to.

I just sold https://t.co/o1ErMuQnFI domain yesterday after a GoDaddy broker contacted me yesterday morning. Bought it 8 years ago. Got a good ROI but probably could have got more now that I see this. I wonder if I sold it to Dan Snyder? https://t.co/Dvtp8ufVue — Cal Spears (@CalSpears) July 23, 2020

It's easy to say in hindsight, but it didn't dawn on Spears that the buyer of a domain called "Washington Football" could possibly be the team undergoing a massive rebranding process?

Either way, Spears ultimately admitted he undervalued the domain address even though he received $10,000 for it. In the end, he donated the proceeds to the American Indian College Fund.

It's official, I undervalued that domain. https://t.co/o1ErMuQnFI is the new team URL. It's been fun having a tiny part in the renaming process. I just donated all proceeds, $10,000, to the American Indian College Fund @collegefund. pic.twitter.com/drIwGNDv0s — Cal Spears (@CalSpears) July 24, 2020

While it's possible "Washington Football Team" sticks as the team's name moving forward, it's also likely that it's a temporary name change. And after learning Spears' story, there's probably little chance the person who owns the next website domain will be unaware of who they're selling to when the time comes.

Then again, the franchise could always keep WashingtonFootball.com to save a little money even if their name changes again.

