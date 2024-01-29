Man who shot Will Smith convicted of manslaughter

Ohio State fans will remember Will Smith from his All-American play during his days wearing the Scarlet and Gray from 2000 to 2003. During that time the four-year letter-winner earned All-Big Ten honors twice as well as All-American honors his last season. In addition to being named All-American, Smith also earned Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Smith was a vital art of the 2002 BCS National Championship team.

Smith was drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints and had a great NFL career. He spent ten seasons in New Orleans and a cup of coffee with the New England Patriots before walking away. During his NFL career, Smith was named to the All-Rookie team as well as a Pro Bowl.

In 2016, Will Smith was shot and killed after a car accident and Cardell Hayes has been found guilty of manslaughter eight years after the incident. Hayes will serve up to 40 years in prison after a retrial was completed finding him guilty of manslaughter on Will Smith and attempted manslaughter on his wife.

Smith’s son, Will Smith Jr., just completed his freshman season at Ohio State and is looking to compete for time in 2024 on the defensive line.

Cardell Hayes, who shot and killed Ohio State great Will Smith during a traffic incident in 2016, was convicted of manslaughter in a retrial Saturday morning. https://t.co/m9f58L9Nab — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 27, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire