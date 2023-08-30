Man shot during Hayden armed robbery

Aug. 29—A 60-year-old man was shot during an armed robbery Monday night near Hayden.

Deputies and Northern Lakes Fire Protection District personnel responded late that night to an address on Buckles Road for a reported shooting, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies rendered aid to the man until he was taken to Kootenai Health. The man had surgery and was in stable condition, the release said.

The suspects stole a large amount of cash from the man during the incident, which is under investigation, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office had not identified the suspects Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (208) 446-1367.