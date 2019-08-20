Man Sets New World Record for Fastest Men's Cycling Speed

One man just set a world record, but he's already planning to break it. Neil Campbell is now the Guinness World Record holder for the fastest men's cycling speed for getting over 174 mph in the U.K. He surpassed the previous record set in the U.S. in 2015 of 167 mph. Campbell achieved this milestone on a custom-built bike attached to the back of a Porsche Cayenne pace car. But that apparently wasn't fast enough for him. He's already started a campaign to surpass 200 mph next year.

