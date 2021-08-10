Man robbed by brazen suspects who entered his southwest Fresno backyard
The man followed the suspects after they took off with his wallet. That's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired several shots at him.
“I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.
Michael McKinney told police he opened fire because "he felt he was in danger and was protecting himself," according to the Des Moines Register.
While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.
The Rockies say a fan wasn't using a racial slur during game against the Marlins. The story shows how we hear different things in a divided nation.
Double murderer (per final judgment issued in a civil lawsuit) O.J. Simpson recently said he doesn’t go to Los Angeles because he doesn’t want to accidentally end up sitting next to the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Nicole Brown’s sister predictably found remarks objectionable. Via TMZ.com, Tanya Brown said Simpson need not [more]
A group of Chicago police officers turned their backs on Lori Lightfoot during her visit to University of Chicago Medical Center, where two officers were hospitalized.
Master Sgt. Clinton Murray, found guilty in January 2020 of having an inappropriate relationship, is facing an Oct. 11 trial on five new charges.
In a court filing, Guzel Ganieva also said Leon Black called Epstein his "best friend." Black's lawyer said the claims were "transparently false."
‘Two young men found her on a remote road, alone, unconscious, broken and bleeding. Without their help, she surely would have died’
Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.
Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers, they said Monday. The lawsuit filed by Angelo Quinto's mother and younger sister seeks unspecified monetary damages and alleges Antioch Police officers used excessive force when restraining him. It names the city, Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks and Officers James Perkinson, Arturo Becerra, Daniel Hopwood and Nicholas Shipilov.
Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday. Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board's latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release. Weidert received a life sentence for killing 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to cover up a $500 burglary.
Cameron Herrin, 21, was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting a mother and her daughter with his car.
A Christian preacher is set to sue the Metropolitan Police after being dragged through the courts despite officers acknowledging that her accuser had “goaded” her and she “refused to take the bait".
A 25-year-old man is accusing the 11-time Gold Glove winner of exposing himself multiple times and forcing the man to wash his back in the shower in 2019.
A man who was already serving time in jail found himself in an unbelievable predicament when he discovered his cellmate […] The post Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence appeared first on TheGrio.
"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Virginia Giuffre said.View Entire Post ›
A call about an active shooter inside a Tennessee high school prompted a major response from area law enforcement agencies, but a sheriff's office says no suspect was found and no shooting injuries have been reported
