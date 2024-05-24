Man reels in "whopper" 9-pound fish off Georgia coast, setting new state record

A Georgia fisherman reeled in a monster fish, setting a state record.

Brian Richburg, from Brunswick, caught a 9-pound, 6-ounce triggerfish, which is two pounds heavier than the previous state record, which was set last month.

Richburg was fishing in waters 180 feet deep on the Georgia coast when he caught the whopper.

“Queen triggerfish (Balistes vetula) are known for their stunning colors and unique shape, and Brian’s epic catch not only sets a new high score in Georgia’s fishing annals but also puts a spotlight on the fantastic fishing vibes our waters offer,” the Georgia Department of Natural Resources wrote.

Queen Triggerfish can reach 24 inches long but most are only about half that length. The fish are common in Florida and the Bahamas.