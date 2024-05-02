Man reels in $1,000 prize in Hot Springs fishing challenge

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A local fisher became the first person to catch a prize in a Hot Springs fishing challenge, reeling in a fish worth $1,000.

Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs caught a largemouth bass in the 2024 $110,000 Hot Springs Fishing Challenge. Shuffield caught the prize fish at the mouth of Hot Springs Creek on Lake Hamilton using a Damiki Rig.

Hot Springs officials said that friend Suzy Bridges showed off Shuffield’s catch because he had to leave town before meeting with Visit Hot Springs Fish Patrol.

Though Shuffield caught the first prize in the challenge, anglers still have the chance to snag more prizes, including $20,000 for landing a Big Al fish, during the three-month challenge.

“We’re expecting more anglers to have big fun looking to land Big Al or one of the other 64 remaining prize fish that were tagged and released into Hamilton and Catherine by our partners at the Game and Fish Commission’s Andrew Hulsey Hatchery,” Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said. “We have Big Al worth $20,000, one fish worth $10,000, four worth $5,000, 39 remaining worth $1,000 and 20 worth $500.

Arrison said that the $500 fish will double to $1,000 each during the Game and Fish Commission’s statewide Free Fishing Weekend June 7-9.

The tagged fish are largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish and channel catfish. Each prize fish has a distinctive tag with contact information for the Visit Hot Springs Fish Phone if caught.

The Hot Springs Fishing Challenge will end July 31 at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit HotSprings.org.

