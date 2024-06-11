Man who ran length of Africa sets off on new challenge

A man who ran the entire length of Africa has set off on his new challenge.

Russ Cook, nicknamed “Hardest Geezer”, is to run to Germany to support England at Euro 2024.

The 27-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, finished his previous challenge in Tunisia on 7 April after 352 days despite complications with visas, health scares, geopolitical issues and an armed robbery.

He has raised more than £1m ($1.27m) for charity.

Two months after finishing his last mammoth challenge, Mr Cook set off on the 352-mile (566km) journey from Wembley Stadium at 15:30 BST.

He aims to arrive at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in time for kick-off as England play Serbia.

He will then run from city to city to follow the England team throughout the tournament.

“I am buzzing to be back on the road again. It's going to be a race against the clock, but I'm determined to support Gareth and the boys,” he said.

"If people spot me along the way, please feel free to give me a wave or even run alongside me for a while."

Mr Cook, who is raising money for The Running Charity, will be donating his sponsorship from Sports Direct and Score Draw to the charity, which supports young people who are homeless or have complex needs.

Russ Cook previously ran the entire length of Africa in 352 days [Getty Images]

Mr Cook’s last extreme challenge began at South Africa's most southerly point on 22 April 2023, and finished more than 10,190 miles (16,400km) north in Tunisia.

He had originally planned to complete the equivalent of 360 marathons in 240 days but extended the challenge due to complications.

Before he set off, he said he hoped to look back at his life and have no regrets after admitting to struggling with his mental health, gambling and drinking.

Mr Cook, who is raising money for The Running Charity, also ran the London Marathon in April and is due to run the Sahara Marathon next year.

Follow BBC Sussex on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related internet links