Man questioned over alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby

ITV host Holly Willoughby - Getty Images Europe

A man is being questioned over an alleged plot to kidnap ITV host Holly Willoughby.

The 42-year-old pulled out of hosting Thursday’s This Morning and was under police guard at her home in the evening.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man on Wednesday night and allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” her.

The suspect, who is not known to the Mrs Willoughby, was being held on Thursday by Essex Police on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.

The force said in a statement: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.

“The arrest was made on Wednesday October 4. He is currently in custody.”

Officers were stationed outside the presenter’s London home on Friday where she lives with her husband and three children.

Police alerted This Morning executives to the alleged plot on Thursday morning and Mrs Willoughby, who is said to be “shocked and distraught”, was informed shortly before she was pulled from going on the show.

It is understood that police seized the suspects digital devices and mobile phone, The Sun reports.

Alison Hammond replaced Mrs Willoughby and co-hosted Wednesday’s show alongside Josie Gibson.

Mrs Gibson failed to address the last minute change and said to viewers: “Look who’s joined me. It’s only the one and only Alison Hammond.”

The incident comes after Mrs Willoughby, who has presented This Morning since 2009, told viewers she was left “shaken, troubled, and let down” in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s affair with a younger colleague earlier this year.

She criticised her former co-host for “not telling the truth” regarding the scandal which led to his resignation on May 26.

Schofield also revealed he had lied about it when confronted by Mrs Willoughby. ITV later launched a probe into This Morning amid allegations of its “toxic culture”.