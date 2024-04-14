Man who protected little boy from flying puck at Cleveland Monsters game has been found

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Akron mother’s search for a Cleveland Monsters fan who protected her son from a flying hockey puck is over.

Asia Davis recently posted on TikTok that she was searching for the man who was filmed blocking a speeding puck from hitting her 4-year-old son Nasir in the head during a game on Thursday.

“I just feel sick when I think about it because I had the reaction time of a sloth, this dude literally saved my son’s life, he prevented a life-changing event from happening,” Asia said in the video, explaining the moment came near the end of the third period when the game was getting hectic.

The puck came so close to the child, there were ice particles in his hair, Asia said in the video.

The post went viral and eventually, the man was found.

Saturday night, during the team’s final regular season home game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the mom and son were reunited with the man named Andrew Podolak through the help of the Monsters.

They all participated in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the game, and afterward FOX 8 caught up with the trio.

“I saw it soaring on through and my first instinct was just to cover up,” Podolak said of the big moment on Thursday. “I had a couple other kids sitting behind me as well so I just tried jumping in front of it and it was able to deflect off my hand an luckily go over top of him and fall behind me.”

