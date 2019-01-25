Man in Pat Patriot costume not hospitalized, but it was still a 'painful attack' from Jamal Adams

In retrospect, a Pro Bowl safety probably shouldn’t have tackled an unsuspecting person in a mascot costume.

No, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams’ tackle on the Patriots mascot after a Pro Bowl skills challenge on Wednesday wasn’t staged. Adams really did deck him. A Patriots spokesman told WBZ-TV that the incident wasn’t planned and that the man in the Pat Patriot costume was “sore” on Thursday.

Most people would be sore, at least, after a 213-pound Pro Bowl safety tackled them without much warning. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal had more details on the mascot tackle.

On the Patriots mascot incident with Jamal Adams, from a team spokesperson: “He was not hospitalized. He did seek medical treatment from the on-site medic. It was a painful attack.” — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 25, 2019





Adams made some headlines on Thursday when he said the league wasn’t happy with him because he had put the man in the hospital. It turns out the person in the mascot costume wasn’t in the hospital, but it’s still possible the league isn’t too thrilled that an innocent person doing his job at a league event needed medical attention due to a player flattening him.

Adams didn’t seem too concerned or remorseful:

Since most of us saw Jamal Adams’s video of him tackling the Patriot mascot…he’s been getting heat for it… Does he regret it? pic.twitter.com/ecG2zQVnO7 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 24, 2019





Give the mascot credit, he played through the pain. There was a video of Pat Patriot playfully tackling Adams on Thursday, but ESPN’s Mike Reiss said the injuries were still real.

Good morning David. My understanding is that the mascot felt a responsibility to fulfill the obligations of his job, so he continued to do so despite being sore from the hit earlier in the day. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 25, 2019





Adams’ comments on Thursday to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco sounded more ominous, with the talk of a hospital visit.

“He [the mascot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,’ Adams said, according to DiRocco. “I didn’t hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard. I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. it was all about just a joke but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day we were out here just having fun and it wasn’t nothing intentionally to try to hurt the guy.”

Adams is probably fortunate. When an NFL safety levels an unsuspecting person in a mascot costume, a lot more can happen than just some soreness. It could have turned out a lot worse.

C'mon! Don't make nothin into something! Life's too short! — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 24, 2019





New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams decked a Patriots mascot at the Pro Bowl skills challenge. (AP)

