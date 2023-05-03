Man O' War and Maryland: One of horse racing's all-time greats is tied to Eastern Shore

The Kentucky Derby is set to take place this week, with horse racing fans preparing for the first leg of the American Triple Crown and one of the most popular annual sporting events in the country.

Once upon a time, Maryland's Eastern Shore played a major role in the long history of America's horse racing and the Triple Crown, as the Glen Riddle Farm in Berlin was home to arguably the greatest race horse of all time, and many of its successful offspring.

Here is what you need to know about Berlin's own Glen Riddle Farm and Man O' War.

Samuel D. Riddle and the Glen Riddle Farm

Man O' War, widely considered one of the greatest race horses of all-time, was raised at Glen Riddle Farm in Berlin, MD by owner Samuel D. Riddle

Samuel D. Riddle, a native of Glen Riddle, Pennsylvania, purchased the farm that would become known as Glen Riddle Farm in 1917. According to the Worcester County Historical Society, Riddle thought that the salt air breezes and blue grass of Worcester County would be beneficial to his thoroughbred racing stock.

The farm had stables for up to 60 horses and a training track, and Riddle often hosted events at the large home on the farm.

Man O' War: One of the greatest race horses of all time

Born in Kentucky in 1917, Man O' War was bred by August Belmont Jr., whose father the Belmont Stakes is named after. Man O' War got his name from Belmont's wife, who named the horse in honor of her husband who was serving in World War I. Because of his involvement in the war effort, Belmont decided to sell his horse stock in 1918, and Riddle brought Man O' War for $5,000 in 1918 and brought him to Glen Riddle Farm to be trained.

In 1919, Man O' War made his racing debut in 1919, and won 9 of 10 races in his first season, with the one loss being a controversial one where he lost by half a length after complaints about the start of the race.

That would be the only race Man O' War would lose in his career, winning 20 out of 21 races, including the Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 1920. His win at Belmont set a world record, winning by 20 lengths over the second place horse. Man O' War didn't compete at the Kentucky Derby, so he wasn't able to possibly win a Triple Crown.

In 1957, Man O' War was inducted into the U.S. Racing Hall of fame, and if you look at lists of the greatest race horses of the 20th century and of allt ime, it is likely you will see Man O' War's name at or near the very top due to his numerous accomplishments.

In 1921, Riddle was offered $500,000 for Man O' War, and turned it down, according to the Worcester County Historical Society, and he also turned down an offer of $1 million, because Man O' War was not for sale.

The legacy of Man O' War and Glen Riddle Farm

Near the Finish: War Admiral wins the 1937 Kentucky Derby. Louisville hosted the race just months after the 1937 flood had swamped the track. May 8, 1937

The racing success that Man O' War and Glen Riddle Farms achieved also extended to Man O' War's offspring and additional horses who would continue his legacy.

One of his offspring was the Triple Crown winner War Admiral, who would win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 1937. Also among Man O' War's offspring, Crusader and American Flag also won big-time races in consecutive years, with Crusader winning the 1925 Belmont Stakes, and American Flag following up and winning at Belmont in 1926.

Man O' War passed away in 1947, and Samuel D. Riddle died four years later. More than 2,000 people came to the funeral for Man O' War, who is currently buried at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, underneath a statue of himself.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Horse racing great Man O' War trained on Maryland's Eastern Shore