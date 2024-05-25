Man looks to break world record

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Colorado is well known for its extreme sports. One man is looking to break his own old world record by becoming the fastest man on a motorized skateboard.

Stuntman Vaughn Shafer, 61, has been a stuntman all his life. WesternSlopeNow talked with Shafer about how a trip to Hollywood changed his life.

“I graduated in 1980 and I got some graduation money. The next day I bought myself a ticket for a Greyhound bus and I told my mom that I wanted to go to Hollywood, and that I wanted to be an actor. So, I took Plaza three for two years, which is an acting class in college. Through that process I met Ron Nix, who has a training camp for stuntmen. He took me under his wings as his right-hand man and taught me everything about stunts and the movie industry.”

Shafer worked in several big Hollywood productions alongside actors including Keanu Reeves in the film “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” where he doubled as Bill the Kid throughout the whole movie. He also did skateboard stunts playing Genghis Khan skateboarding at the mall.

Shafer and his team will promote his world record attempt with a car show Saturday at the Grand Junction Harley Dealership.

If you want to witness Shafer break his own world motorized skateboarding record and make history in the process, head out to the Western Colorado Drag Way in Orchard Mesa at 3235 Whitewater Hill Road, June 1. Shafer will start his first test run at 2 p.m. and will make his world record attempt at 6 p.m.

