Man killed in shooting near Fresno State
Bullets from the deadly shooting at the intersection of Shaw and Maple Avenues hit several parked cars and apartment units in the area.
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.
A conservation officer took an interest in the 1978 disappearance of Alberta Leeman, and began searching for her in 2018.
Eric Ulis began search near spot where skyjacker is believed to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out a half century ago DB Cooper sketch. Photograph: AP An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the dig to looking for a parachute and briefcase on Friday, wo
Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women referenced in a report from New York state's attorney general that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law.
Police surrounded the house with guns drawn and arrested the men, both of whom said they believe they were racially profiled.
‘It was horrible. That lady executed my sister,’ victim’s brother says
The German retiree was also given a suspended prison sentence for owning the Panther tank, along with a horde of other Third Reich weapons.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Thessalonica Allen, 34, reportedly asked her children to help carry her husband's corpse into the trunk of her car.
Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete is a member of the Arizona legislature's LGBTQ Caucus.
Burgerville on Southeast 92nd and Powell in Lents, Portland, will temporarily close its doors, citing crime and vandalism around the storefront.
Juvenile charged with death by vehicle in south Charlotte crash. Police seek driver who killed a pedestrian on North Tryon Street.
A young mother admits to killing her partner, telling police she had endured years of abuse and feared for her life. So why didn't everyone believe her?
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.
The 38-year-old woman was crossing at an unmarked part of the road around 11 p.m. Friday.
BUFFALO - The leader of a far-right "patriot" group in western New York stood on top of a truck trailer speaking to a crowd of about a hundred people in a quiet suburb of Buffalo. They had gathered in June to support a Buffalo Bills player who had refused to take the coronavirus vaccine, even at the cost of his career. Charles Pellien, head of the New York Watchmen, spoke proudly of a constellation of groups coalescing around their shared beliefs. "We're all coming together," Pellien said. "That
A Black principal opened up about his experiences with racism while serving in several administrative capacities at Colleyville District in […] The post Black principal calls out racism after he was told to remove photo kissing white wife appeared first on TheGrio.
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
The campers discovered the body of a 35-year-old who authorities believe died by suicide
Highly decorated policeman Abba Kyari's reputation is under scrutiny over alleged fraud.