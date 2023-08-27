Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tarrant County Friday afternoon

A man was killed Friday afternoon in Tarrant County after the driver of a truck and a motorcyclist crashed into each other, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 4:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of Rendon Bloodworth Road, according to the sheriff’s office. After deputies arrived at the scene, the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital where he died.

Authorities have not released any details on what happened leading up to the crash or if anybody may face charges.

The crash left Rendon Bloodworth Road closed for several hours.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the man killed after next-of-kin have been notified.