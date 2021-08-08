Man killed in 3-vehicle crash near Sanger
A man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 180 and Oliver Street on Saturday afternoon.
A man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 180 and Oliver Street on Saturday afternoon.
Some county leaders are cautious about adding deputies when many want to see more alternatives to armed law enforcement officers.
One brave commuter jumped onto the tracks to save the wheelchair user from an incoming downtown 6 train at Union Square station in Manhattan.
The CEO detailed his EV road trip. It was "anything but a premium experience," he said, pointing to a major advantage Tesla has over other automakers.
How about no!
The railway climbs more than 14,000 feet on an hour-long trip to the top of Pikes Peak.
The English writer E. M. Forster once said, "History develops, art stands still." As true today as it was back in 1927, his commentary highlights the fun and insightful way classic cars allow us to relive history. Home to the LeMay collection, which once contained an astounding 3000 vehicles, America's Car Museum lies south of Seattle in Tacoma.
Close friends of the young passenger say a teenage boy had just gotten in a rideshare car from his home in Norwood Park, headed to Evanston for a graduation party. It was not yet clear who had died in the crash.
A 21-year-old driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Porterville, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Co-developed with Manthey-Racing GmbH, the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 will have a production run of 30 cars in total.
The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.
Disability campaigner Katie Pennick was only able to travel because her partner could lift her wheelchair onto the train
What happened Shares of electric car kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) hit a bit of a bump in the road today, falling 1.9% through 12:12 p.m. EDT after scoring seven straight days of improved stock prices previously.
Look at it go!
For a second year in a row, tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are not expected to let COVID-19 stop them from their annual gathering in Sturgis, South Dakota.On Saturday, the first weekend of the rally, crowds of bikers, most of whom were not wearing masks, could be seen on city traffic cameras walking and riding down the streets.Bikers are attending the 10-day annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota's Black Hills despite a spike in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the Delta variant.Last year, South Dakota made the controversial decision to hold the rally in August and, months later, a surge in COVID-19 cases was linked to the Sturgis rally.The 81st annual biker rally, which runs from August 6th through the 15th, puts this isolated town on the map for one weekend every year with concerts, rides and competitions that include a Beard and Mustache Contest, poker tournament and tattoo contest.
The luxury model is capable of climbing a 45-degree grade, tearing up the tarmac and delivering a smooth ride.
Jakob Emerson was oblivious of the fact that the truck was sliding into the water behind him
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into reports some 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, configured for use as Amazon.com Inc delivery vehicles or ambulances, roll away shortly after being shifted to park. NHTSA said it had reports of eight crashes and one injury related to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans. Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans said in an email the company "has been in close communication with NHTSA about its concerns and will continue to fully cooperate with the agency."
Police tried to stop the assailants’ Chevrolet Impala and chased it when he did not pull over.
A car crash involving a state police trooper in Lowell.
Juvenile charged with death by vehicle in south Charlotte crash. Police seek driver who killed a pedestrian on North Tryon Street.