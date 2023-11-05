Man Juggles While Running New York City Marathon

A man was spotted juggling while running the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 5.

This footage by Christina Casillo shows the runner juggling four balls while making his way along Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn.

"Jogglers"— people who run and juggle at the same time—are not new to the marathon, according to the New York Road Runners. In 2020, a 75-year-old man became the oldest joggler to run the race, the marathon organizers said. Credit: Christina Casillo via Storyful