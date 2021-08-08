Man injured in Le Sueur County crash

Aug. 8—MONTGOMERY — A man was injured in a two-vehicle collision near New Prague Saturday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Rudolph Wilford Monson, 56, of Montgomery, was driving a 2018 Ford Escape northbound on Highway 13 just south of New Prague at approximately 6:19 p.m. when it collided with a southbound 2004 Buick Lesabre, driven by an unnamed 17-year-old boy.

Monson was treated for non-life threatening injuries at New Prague Hospital. The teenager and his passenger, of Montgomery and also a minor, were uninjured. Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

