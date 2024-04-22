Man injured in Creeslough explosion runs marathon

A man whose leg was crushed during the Creeslough petrol station explosion in County Donegal has spoken of his joy at completing a marathon.

Ten people were killed in the blast on 7 October 2002.

Dylan McGee was among a number of people who needed hospital treatment following the incident.

He was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive urgent treatment for his leg.

Mr McGee, who is from Creeslough, completed the Connemarathon in County Galway at the weekend.

He ran the scenic 42.2km (26.2 miles) marathon in aid of the Children’s Health Foundation, a charity that raises funds to support sick children and their families.

The medical student said that he could never have imagined running, let alone completing a marathon from his hospital bed more than a year and a half ago.

"My leg was shattered from the rubble falling on top of it and I had to get plates and bolts put in," he told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme.

"It was a very long road to recovery after that."

Mr McGee said he could not put into words how good it felt to cross the finish line after a gruelling race.

"I still have a lot of pain in my leg and there would be some weakness there," he said.

"It wasn't a smooth six month training plan as most people would undertake and there was some injuries that curtailed me a few times.

"It was still enjoyable to get out and run after spending such a long time stuck inside."

The student said running has always been a great way for him to "clear his head" and he wanted to thank the hospital staff who helped him get to this point.

Mr McGee said his family were incredibly proud of him for completing the marathon and were waiting for him at the finish line.

"Mum was over the moon, mum was great looking after me after it [the explosion] happened and she was delighted to see me cross the finish line.

"My brother was also there and he was delighted, they both came down from Donegal for it," he said.

Mr McGee said his body was still quite tired and sore after the gruelling marathon and he is now at home enjoying some well-earned rest.