Man suffers skull fracture, on life support after post-game fight at Dodger Stadium

A man was critically injured in an altercation outside Dodger Stadium in the early hours of Saturday morning. (AP Photo)

A man suffered a skull fracture and is on life support after being attacked in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium early Saturday morning, the victim's family told NBC4 in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old man was identified by his family as Rafael Reyna. He’s undergoing treatment at USC Medical Center, his wife Christel Reyna, confirmed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reyna says she was on Facetime with her husband when she heard a commotion and another woman yell, "Why did you do that?" before his screen went black.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Chris Gomez said. The Dodgers game had not yet ended as they were playing in extra innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The victim was transported to the hospital with severe head injuries from “striking his head on concrete.”

An investigation into the situation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.

Not the first Dodger Stadium attack

A number of fights, though less intense, broke out at Dodger Stadium on the second night of the 2019 season. Video footage of fans attacking each other in the left field bleachers made the rounds on social media throughout Saturday.

However, the parking lot altercation was not the first time someone has been critically injured in the parking lot following a Dodgers game, even just in recent memory. Almost exactly eight years ago – on March 31, 2011 – Giants fan Bryan Stow was severely beaten following a 2-1 Giants loss in Chavez Ravine.

Story continues

Stow sustained brain damage from the incident and was in a coma for nine months, and has undergone nine surgeries for various conditions stemming from the attack. He now tours the country giving anti-bullying talks, and the two men who beat him were sentenced to four and eight years apiece in state prison, then additional years in federal prison.

More from Yahoo Sports:



