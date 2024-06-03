Man handed ban over Champions League pitch invasion

A 29-year-old man who tried to invade the pitch at the Champions League final at Wembley has been banned from football matches in the UK for three years.

Ukranian Yevhenii Lubnenko tried to get on the turf less than three minutes after Saturday's kick-off as part of a "prank" to get about £250,000 from a vlogger, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

He was wearing a t-shirt bearing the vlogger's name when stewards stopped him.

Lubnenko pleaded guilty to going onto the playing area at a football match contrary to Section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

He was was unable to give the court a UK address and said: "I do not remember, I am here for a few days."

The charge said Lubnenko, who had been in custody since the final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, had - without lawful authority or lawful excuse - gone onto an area adjacent to the field of play where spectators were not permitted.

During the hearing, he said the challenge had been set up by a Belarusian vlogger, reportedly based in Moscow, who had offered the cash to people who invaded the pitch during the game while wearing a T-shirt with his name on it.

'Very sorry'

Photographs from the match showed two intruders with the name Mellstroy written in black and white across their chests running onto the field.

District Judge Michael Snow told Lubnenko that his behaviour may have affected the players' concentration in what was "one of the most important matches of their career".

Lubnenko was also fined £1,000, which was cut to £660 as credit for his guilty plea, along with £85 costs and a £264 witness surcharge.

Lubnenko apologised "to everyone in the stadium and the players" saying he was "very sorry".

He is set to fly out of the country within days, the court heard.

Police made 56 arrests around the game - most of which were for attempts to breach security.

