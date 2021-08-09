Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Man Group PLC
·2 min read

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Man Group PLC/Jersey

Company dealt in

STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

$0.01 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

2021-08-06

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS


(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

1,402,158.00

2.0672

0.00

0.00

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Total

1,402,158.00

2.0672

0.00

0.00

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities



(2) Derivatives (other than options)



(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)


(a) Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale



Number of relevant securities



Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

113

2.09

Purchase

11,820

2.09

Purchase

90

2.09

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION


Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Date of disclosure

2021-08-09

Contact name

Abdi Musse

Telephone number

+442071443164

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)


Recommended Stories

  • Highly Vaccinated States Keep Worst Covid-19 Outcomes in Check as Delta Spreads, WSJ Analysis Shows

    The Delta variant has driven up U.S. Covid-19 cases, but hospitalizations and deaths have risen more slowly in areas with more vaccinations, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote?

    Who Is Aliko Dangote? Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 4 Stocks That Represent Potential Bargains

    These companies' valuations are more compelling than peers

  • Roku's Business Is Booming in All the Right Places

    The media-streaming tech expert's operations are getting more lucrative while also reaching a larger market. That's a great combination of business trends.

  • CryptoPunk NFT Prices Jump Up 50% in Seven Days

    The rush on CryptoPunk non-fungible tokens (NFTs) skyrocketed this week with daily trading volumes in the tens of millions of dollars.

  • Sweden's Veoneer says will start talks with Qualcomm over offer

    Qualcomm's offer could "reasonably be expected to result in a 'Superior Proposal', as defined under the terms of Veoneer's merger agreement with Magna," the board said in a statement. "As a result of the Board's determination, Veoneer may under the terms of the Merger Agreement engage in discussions with Qualcomm based on the Qualcomm Proposal and Veoneer intends to do so."

  • Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

    "The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds ($1.41 billion)," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The latest offer represents a premium of approximately 10 pence per share to a rival offer of 155 pence a share by U.S.-based Carlyle Group announced on Friday. Carlyle offered to buy Vectura for about 958 million pounds ($1.3 billion).

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Revenue Forecasts

    G1 Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTHX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Philip Morris Raises Bid For UK Inhaler Group Vectura

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is raising the stakes in the race for Vectura Group PLC (OTC: VEGPF) with a bid valuing the company at more than $1.41 billion, Reuters reports. In May, U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) had agreed to buy Vectura. Carlyle now has offered to buy Vectura for about $1.3 billion. Philip Morris on Sunday offered 165 pence per share for Vectura after Carlyle offered 155 pence. On Friday, Vectura said that it was backing Carlyle's offer and withdrawing

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • Should You Buy This Tech Stock on the Verge of Breaking Out?

    The 5G smartphone market is a big catalyst for a tech company that's been delivering impressive results recently.

  • Three Old-School Companies That Could Outperform New-Tech Upstarts

    Here's why three Fools believe GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS), despite operating in stodgy, old industries, are likely to outperform the market over time. Lou Whiteman (GXO Logistics): The explosive growth in online shopping has created a number of new retail titans, including Amazon and Shopify, and it has also put more of an emphasis on inventory management, warehousing, shipping, and managing returns. GXO is well-positioned to take on that burden for retailers, and it should be a huge beneficiary of the continued growth in e-commerce.

  • eBay Earnings: What to Watch

    Investors have high expectations heading into eBay's (NASDAQ: EBAY) earnings report in just a few days. The online marketplace benefited from an ideal selling environment in the last year that helped it gain millions of new buyers and sellers on its platform. Wall Street responded to the good news by lifting eBay's stock over 30% since just the start of 2021.

  • 3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in August

    Investors need large-cap stocks in their portfolios. Large cap stocks have also earned their massive sizes due to their histories of exceeding expectations and making patient investors steady returns. The trade-off has always been framed as sacrificing growth for the stability large-cap stocks provide.