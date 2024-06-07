Man found guilty of headbutting Manchester United legend Roy Keane after match vs. Arsenal



A man was convicted on Thursday morning for headbutting legendary Manchester United captain Roy Keane at a Premier League game on September 3 last year.

Scott Law, 43, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, was accused of assaulting Keane after United’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Erik ten Hag’s men lost 3-1 on that occasion.

Last week during a court hearing, Law pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Keane told the court that he was left in shock after being attacked while he and Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards were headed onto the pitch for their post-match analysis of the clash between the two sides. It was alleged that Law accessed a hallway near the Sky Sports studio and it was there that he headbutted the ex-United midfielder on the chest.

Law was temporarily restrained by Richards but he broke free and managed to flee the scene. He was then arrested the day after.

On his part, Law argued that Keant told him to “meet him outside” after “banter turned more aggressive”. The accused’s defence team also argued that Keane elbowed him in the face as they used CCTV footage displayed in court.

Richards gave evidence to the court and denied accusations by Law’s defence barrister that he saw the headbutt incident because he was simply “Roy’s mate” and had become his “puppy” and “stooge.”

Richards said, “I felt sorry for Roy. Just because of the fact you’ve come to work, to do your job and you’ve been assaulted.

“I could see he was physically shaken up. You do what any friend would do, or any colleague – step in and try to help the situation.”

“It was a surreal moment. We weren’t going to a UFC match. We were at work.”

Kevin Christie – Crown Prosecution Service London North Football Lead Prosecutor – remarked on Thursday, “This gratuitous and senseless act of violence was completely unacceptable.”

“When anyone attends a football match, either to work or to support a team, they should be able to feel safe and secure in that environment.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service works in close partnership with the police to ensure that all perpetrators of violence at football grounds are brought to justice.”

The Guardian notes that in addition to Law being handed a three-year football banning order, he was also instructed to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and pay legal costs of £650 plus a victim surcharge of £114.







