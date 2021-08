Aug. 5—The body of a man was found along the wood line outside 176 Farwell St. in Lewison on Thursday, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

The body was identified as Marcel Baril, 60, of Lewiston, police said.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for an autopsy and Lewiston police and Maine State Police are investigating.

There is no danger to the public, police said.