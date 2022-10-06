Man files police report after Rams' Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers' field

As security pursues, a man at the 49ers home game Monday is hit by Rams Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner, right. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner said he was just trying to help when he tackled a man who ran onto the field with a smoke bomb during a “Monday Night Football” game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The next day, the man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation, the Associated Press confirmed Wednesday.

“It is what it is,” Wagner said Wednesday as the Rams prepared for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. “It’s behind me. Ain’t really focused on it.

“The thing I’m more concerned about is the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. … We don’t know what that is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Two people ran onto the field during the second quarter of the Rams’ 24-9 defeat.

Security personnel stopped one, but the man continued across the field toward the Rams sideline with a device emitting pink smoke. Wagner brought down the man as Rams linebacker Takkarist McKinley also approached.

After Monday’s game, Wagner said he was “just keeping it safe” when he decided to act.

“People just run on the field for no reason sometimes,” Wagner said Wednesday. “Again, pretty sure it’s going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever. ...

“There’s consequences for your actions.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said he was aware that a police report had been filed.

“I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were,” McVay said. “And I support Bobby Wagner. That’s where I am with that.

“I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

