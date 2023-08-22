Man dies in Deep Creek Lake accident

Aug. 22—OAKLAND — An accident at Deep Creek Lake late Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a man who fell from an inner tube while being towed by a boat, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. prompting a search of the lake by divers from Garrett and Preston counties prior to the victim's body being recovered Monday morning.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed at the request of his family.

Officials said the victim was not wearing a life jacket when the accident occurred.

Numerous first-responder units were dispatched to the scene, including DNR personnel following alert by the Garrett County 911 emergency center.