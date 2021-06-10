Man dies after being struck by lightning on South Jersey golf course
A man has died after he was struck by lightning while on a New Jersey golf course on Wednesday afternoon.
A man has died after he was struck by lightning while on a New Jersey golf course on Wednesday afternoon.
A Navy football star who was set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is no longer allowed to join, per The Capital's Bill Wagner.The backdrop: Cameron Kinley signed with Tampa Bay on May 1, as a Trump-era policy enabled service academy graduates to pursue professional sports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.That policy was reversed by President Biden's new Secretary of the Navy, Thomas W. Harker. Kinley’s request to delay his commission was denied three
Lacrosse: Southern Section championship results
Stevenson is a brilliant overall talent who, even early in his development, is already one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.
A man has died after he was struck by lightning at a New Jersey country club, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported on Wednesday. This is the first recorded lightning fatality in the United States this year. The NWS reported that an unidentified man was fatally injured at Burlington Country Club in Westampton Township, New Jersey, which sits roughly 30 minutes northeast of Philadelphia. Officials confirmed via Action News that it had happened around 3:45 p.m. EDT when the man was playing g
The cicadas were flying. Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas. The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country that have been swarmed by Brood X cicadas, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby.
The Celtics' summer of change may involve Kemba Walker, who reportedly is expected to be traded this offseason.
The Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour will play the inaugural Billy Horschel Invitational July 29-31 at TPC Sawgrass.
Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso has had enough. About a month ago, she lit into the NCAA for its WCWS format. Gasso’s ire was raised again this week after Florida State and Oklahoma State played a WCWS game that started at nearly midnight and didn’t end until after 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The 17-year-old American took out her frustrations on her racket during a quarterfinals defeat against Barbora Krejčíková.
Metcalf shared a positive first impression of Seattle's new offensive coordinator.
Former Georgia quarterback and undrafted NFL free agent Jamie Newman has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Details here.
It took 3 1/2 hours, a cut on his hand and a delay to remove fans, but world No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Wednesday to set up another date with Rafael Nadal. The top-seeded Serbian defeated the ninth-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 in three hours, 28 minutes in a match that was interrupted when the 5,000 fans at Roland Garros refused to leave Court Philippe Chatrier in adherence of a curfew that was put in place. Djokovic and Berrettini were asked to leave the court in the middle of the fourth set while the fans were cleared.
Cole Hammer, the 21-year-old Texas junior, earned his spot when Mikko Korhonen withdrew on Wednesday.
The Celtics reportedly are among three teams with their eye on coaching veteran Mike D'Antoni to fill their head coach vacancy.
Dusty Baker doesn’t believe he’s seen the best of Jake Odorizzi. The Astros manager is hoping the 2019 All-Star right-hander’s latest performance against the Red Sox is a glimpse of what may be on tap going forward. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered to help Odorizzi pick up his first win since 2019, and Houston rolled past Boston 8-3 on Wednesday night.
There were two very important results against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Wednesday night from the New York Yankees’ perspective.
Only one other rookie head coach has been fired after making the postseason at all.
Rafael Nadal plays Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals. Nadal is two match wins from breaking Roger Federer's Grand Slam record.
Bjorkgren came under fire in the final weeks of the season after it was reported that his future was “uncertain” because of his relationships within the team and organization.
Pint wowed scouts with a 102 mph fastball, but never advanced past Class A ball after signing a $4.8 million signing bonus.