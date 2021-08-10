Man dies after being hit by car while walking on Hwy 180 in Fresno

Entertainment Tonight Videos

Markie Post has died. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to ET. She was 70. Post, known for the hit TV shows ‘Night Court’ and ‘The Fall Guy,’ had been battling cancer for nearly four years. In a statement to Deadline, her family said in part, ‘But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.’