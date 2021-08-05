Man dies in Auburn after being trapped under an excavator

Aug. 5—AUBURN — A man working for a pool company died Thursday when he was trapped under an excavator, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle wrote in a media statement that the 21-year-old man, who worked for Prestige Pools, was found unconscious by police and fire personnel who responded to a call for a construction accident at about 11:20 a.m.

The man's co-workers were unsuccessful with their efforts to revive him using CPR, Cougle wrote.

The men had been installing an in-ground pool at the home when the excavator overturned, trapping the man under the boom, Cougle wrote.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because the incident happened on a job site, it's being investigated as a workplace fatality, Cougle wrote.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration will also be investigating.

The names of the people involved are not being released at this time, Cougle wrote.