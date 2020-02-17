Man dies after NHL Stadium Series game between Avalanche and Kings

No details have been released about the man that has passed following the NHL's latest outdoor game, but the investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

A man died following Saturday’s NHL Stadium Series event in Colorado Springs at the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium. The outdoor game featured the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

The investigation — currently being conducted by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement — is still ongoing, but witnesses told the Colorado Gazette that the man fell to his death from a bridge just west of one of the stadium’s entrance gates around 11 p.m local time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a statement issued by the Air Force Academy that was obtained by USA Today, the man was a civilian and not affiliated with the Air Force or Department of Defense.

The initial investigation forced the closure of the nearest gate, contributing to a mountain of traffic problems after the game which was attended by over 40,000 people.

Prior to the first period, parking was a rare commodity and a logistical nightmare. According to ESPN, some fans entering the venue almost two hours after the event started.

Powered by Tyler Toffoli’s three-goal performance — the first hat-trick ever recorded in an NHL outdoor game — the Kings defeated the Avalanche 3-1.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports



